Chennai woman on a mission to eliminate the pain of hunger

CHENNAI: After enduring a challenging childhood marked by poverty, one woman decided to spare children, especially girls, from similar hardships. Now, with the support of her friends and well-wishers who have joined her mission, Archana, a 31-year-old from Villivakkam, provides meals to more than 130 people every day. When asked about her life journey, Archana simply states, “In the unwavering pursuit of aiding those in need.”

“My childhood made me strong and changed my perspective about the world,” says Archana. Her life took a drastic turn after her father’s death when she was only eight. She, along with her mother and sister, were forced to live in a hut near Villivakkam subway after her relatives cheated them of their property.

“Those days, our biggest worry was about our meals. I started playing Kabbadi during my school days, to win the cash prizes to support my family,” Archana shares with DT Next. She is now running a mobile phone retail shop and is the sole breadwinner of the family.

Archana, founder, Manidham Mathipom

The thought of how people starve, sometimes even to their deaths, persuaded Archana to think beyond her family. Thus, in 2017, she started cooking food at her home for 50 people per day and distributed it to the homeless, especially differently abled and the aged. When her friends came to know about her service, they also joined her. That’s how she started Manidham Madhipom Charitable Trust, to expand her services. Now, Archana, along with her friends Kanimozhi and Pavithra, is distributing food and water to more than 130 people daily.

Pavithra and Kanimozhi.

Archana is also building a home, named Agathin Aram, for aged people and homeless children. “I get funds from people who wish to help the poor from here as well as abroad,” says the 31-year-old, who is also planning to provide zero-interest education loans to female students.

A few months ago, Archana found a five-day-old baby boy in a temple and adopted him. “I am living a fulfilled life which I dreamed of many years ago. I am achieving everything I wanted and building my to-do list as well. In my lifetime, I aim to provide education to at least 100 kids, land them a job, and make them independent,” she hopes.

“We have one life - let the rich help the poor and soothe the soul by eliminating the pain of hunger,” wishes Archana.