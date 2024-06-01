Begin typing your search...

Chennai: Sinkhole on Arcot Road hits traffic; Chennai Metro Rail work likely cause

Preliminary reports suggest that the sinkhole could have been caused by ongoing Chennai Metro Rail construction work in the area.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 Jun 2024 4:49 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-01 05:31:51.0  )
Visual from the spot

CHENNAI: A sinkhole surfaced on Arcot Road, the main road connecting Vadapalani to Kodambakkam on June 1.

Barricades have been placed to cover the sinkhole and Traffic police is managing the traffic flow to prevent congestion, according to a report from Daily Thanthi.

A pothole on a busy road road has led to traffic congestion, causing inconvenience to drivers and the public.

Further details awaited

Online Desk

