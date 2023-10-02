Chennai Corp removed over 200 abandoned vehicles in Sept

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) removed 231 abandoned vehicles in September and intensified the drive across the city.

The unclaimed vehicles parked on the roadside are being processed for electronic auction.

The civic authorities planned to increase the parking spots, especially in the commercial areas after removing the abandoned vehicles.

As many as 1,308 vehicles have been identified in the city - 271 vehicles in the north, 644 abandoned two and four-wheelers in Central Chennai, and southern parts have 393.

The civic body commenced the abandoned vehicle drive from September 1.

The Corporation along with the police department issued a notice to the vehicle owners. Of these, 51 vehicles were taken by the owners after providing documents.

At least 154 unclaimed vehicles and the total number of abandoned vehicles removed in the drive last month will be given for e-auction in October. In addition, the details of the abandoned vehicles will be issued on the Chennai Corporation’s official website. If the owners failed to claim their vehicles within 15 days after the notice has been issued it would be auctioned.

Recently, the civic authorities decided to turn the places into parking slots after the completion of an abandoned vehicle drive in the city. The areas would have sufficient space to park vehicles and avoid congestion, especially in the commercial hub.

The abandoned vehicle drive is one of the announcements made during the corporation budget session in the fiscal year 2023–2024 by Mayor R Priya following multiple grievances raised by the ward councilors and the common public in the city.