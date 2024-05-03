Chennai cops' innovative plan: ‘Skyscreen’ at traffic signals to offer shade from blazing sun

CHENNAI: In an initiative that may help the motorists in Chennai, especially those riding two-wheelers, who are affected by the surge in temperature, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police are planning to fix green shade nets near traffic signals to shield them from the scorching sun.

This would offer respite to road users, as the temperature in the city has already touched 40 degrees Celsius and Kathri days are yet to start on May 4.

"As of now, we are planning to experiment with certain junctions in the city," said a senior traffic police official, adding that more junctions would be added based on the response and feasibility.

The idea is not new. The city police had tried this in 2018 but it did not take off. More recently, the police are already trying out in Tiruchy and Villupuram, while the authorities in Puducherry have already set up such shades for the benefit of motorists.

At important junctions in the city, motorists have to wait anywhere between 90 to 120 seconds for the green signal. Though this is a temporary measure, these shades would offer them some relief during peak summer, said officials.

However, as Chennai is a windy city, the police will have to make sure that the net is fixed properly to ensure that it does not lead to any accidents.