Chennai all set to host Triathlon Asia Cup 2025 series opener on Feb 16

CHENNAI: The nine-leg Triathlon Asia Cup 2025 series will conduct its season opener in Chennai on 16 February and will feature the participation of triathletes from 15 countries, as announced by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) on Tuesday.

The race will involve 750 metres of sea swimming, 20 kilometres of cycling, and 5 kilometres of running, all taking place one after the other.

The competition will start at the beach area of INS Adyar, where triathletes will begin with the swim. Afterward, they will pick up their cycles in the transition area outside and race towards Kamarajar Salai, War Memorial, Flag Staff Road, half of Anna, Walajah Salai, and then return. After cycling back to the transition area, they will begin the running segment, heading down Kamarajar Salai all the way to the Reserve Bank of India subway before returning. This is the planned circuit for the event.

“The date for the event has been meticulously planned after consulting local fishermen to understand the tide patterns, the weather department, and the event itself will be held at the sprint distance, which is half the distance used in the Olympics,” said N Ramachandran, President of Tamil Nadu Triathlon Association.

The largest contingent will come from Japan, with nearly 12 triathletes participating, followed by athletes from Indonesia, Switzerland, Spain, Uzbekistan, Nepal, Pakistan, and Australia, among others. Athletes from Ireland and Italy are also expected to take part.

The organising body also mentioned that a water test has been completed with satisfactory results, and final tests will be conducted three days before the event. Regarding preparations, the Coast Guard will provide lifeguard support during the sea swimming portion. For the cycling and running segments, the roads used for the Formula 4 event last year will be utilised. The event is scheduled to begin at 6.30 am and is expected to conclude by 9.30 am to minimise any disruptions to the general public.

India will field its top eight male and female athletes, and as the host state, Tamil Nadu will get two wildcard entries.

After the surprising announcement of the WTT Star Contender event, which will take place in the city in March, this is another major event that people can look forward to.

Para-athletics championship to take place in Chennai

Two-time Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil and many other para-athletics stars are set to grace the city as the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) announced that the 23rd edition of the National Para Athletic Championships will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from February 17th to 20th. Over 1,700 para-athletes from across the country are expected to participate in the annual event, including multi-Paralympic medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu and India’s first-ever para archery gold medalist Harvinder Singh.

Picture caption: Gen Secy of Indian Paralympic Committee Jayawant Gundu, Secy of TN paralympic sports Kirubakara Raja, Member Secy SDAT Meghanatha Reddy, paralympics medallist Thulasimathi Murugesan, ACS Atulya Misra, President TN Triathlon Association N Ramachandran unveiling the official mascot