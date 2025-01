Changes announced in pattern of several trains in Salem division; check details here

CHENNAI: Pattern of several express trains would be changed owing to fixed time corridor block for facilitating engineering works over various sections in Salem Division.

Full cancellation

Train No. 66611 Mettupalayam – Podanur MEMU leaving Mettupalayam at 8.20 pm on February 2, 4 and 6, Train No. 66612 Podanur – Mettupalayam MEMU leaving Podanur at 9.40 am on February 2, 4 and 6, Train No. 66613 Mettupalayam – Coimbatore MEMU leaving Mettupalayam at 10.55 am on February 4, 6 and Train No. 66614 Coimbatore – Mettupalayam MEMU leaving Coimbatore at 11.50 am on February 4 and 6 would be fully cancelled.

Diversion

Train No. 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express leaving Alappuzha at 6.00 am on February 2, 4, 6 and 18 will be diverted to run via Podanur and Irugur skipping stoppage at Coimbatore. Train No. 12678 Ernakulam Jn – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express leaving Ernakulam at 9.10 am on February 2, 4 and 6 will be diverted to run via Podanur and Irugur skipping stoppage at Coimbatore.

Short Termination/Partial Cancellation

Train No. 56809 Tiruchchirappalli - Erode Passenger leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 7.20 am on February 1, 3, 6, 8 and 10 will be short terminated at Karur.

Train No. 16846 Sengottai – Erode Express leaving Sengottai at 5.10 am on February 1, 3, 6, 8, 10 will be short terminated at Karur. Train No. 16843 Tiruchchirapppalli – Palakkad Town Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 1.00 pm on February 1 will be short terminated at Karur.

Train No. 16845 Erode – Sengottai Express leaving Erode at 2.00 pm on February 1, 3, 6, 8 and 10 will originate from Karur at 3.05 pm. The train will be partially cancelled between Erode and Karur, a release issued by Southern Railway said.