Chance of moderate rain in 10 dists of TN in next 3 hours

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday announced that there is a possibility of moderate rain in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours due to cyclonic circulation prevailing over the Bay of Bengal.

As per the reports, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thiruvannamalai are likely to experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorm activity in the next 3 hours.