India Cements reports ₹218 cr loss in Q4; to monetise 600 acres

Besides the turnover hit, the pressure from the Competition Commission of India also played its part. However, the cement baron was quick to accept that the competitors had done much better. “Even in the best of times, the Rs 300 difference in variable cost between us and competition was difficult to digest,” he said.

Acknowledging the “unbelievable” performance of his competitor, Srinivasan said it is like comparing David with Goliath as India Cements did not hold any chance owing to the prevailing situation. However, it has seen its sales performance peak in February and March from a “poor” record in January this year.

Sales from 1.50 lakh tonnes rose to 3 lakh tonnes, thereby reflecting the demand buoyancy.

Srinivasan said it is close to disposing 600 acres in Tirunelveli for about Rs 1,300 crore that would be used to retire its Rs 500 crore debt plus interest repayment apart from meeting working capital requirements and improving operational efficiencies.