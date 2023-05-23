Representative image
SoftBank’s veteran Manoj Kohli joins WeWork Board

Anthony Yazbeck, President and Chief Operating Officer, WeWork Inc, has also joined the Board.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: Flexible workspace provider WeWork India on Monday announced the appointment of Manoj Kohli, former Country Head of Softbank India, Softbank Group International, as an independent Director to its Board.

Kohli supported the SoftBank Group and Vision Fund in investing $15 billion in over 25 AI-focused portfolio companies in India.

He has also aided entrepreneurs and CEOs of key players like Ola, Oyo, Lenskart, Grofers, Snapdeal, Uber, Swiggy, and Unacademy, among others, in addressing the regulatory and government issues and scaling their businesses.

