Shriram Properties buys new project in city; eyes Rs 1,200 cr sales revenue

M Murali, CMD, Shriram Properties, said, “The acquisition is value accretive and will help us leverage the strong position in the micro market. Also, the acquisition will allow Shriram Properties to have full control of the remaining phases of the project and unlock better value.” Shriram Properties said its Chennai portfolio comprises four key projects, with around 6.8 million square feet of saleable area, including 1.8 million square feet in completed projects/phases and about 5 million square feet in ongoing project/phases.