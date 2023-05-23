ANZ IBC signs MoUs to boost bilateral education
CHENNAI: The ANZ India Business Chamber (IBC) facilitated a number of educational collaborations in Australia as part of its week-long Education and Skill Development Mission to Melbourne and Sydney from May 15-20, 2023.
The Australian Technical and Management College (ATMC) signed MoUs with the Marwadi University and IILM University in the presence of Dr Sushil Kumar, Indian Consul General in Melbourne and P Santhosh, MD-CEO, ANZ India Business Chamber. The MoU is for mutual collaborations in pathway programs and higher education.
The members of the mission visited the high-profile Bendigo Kangan Institute and met with its CEO, Sally Curtain, who was in India recently as part of an Australian delegation and interacted with her and team to explore opportunities for collaborations particularly in the automotive and automobile engineering, which is fast expanding its presence in India with on-the-job training facilities in Australia and India.
At another visit to the Australia’s leading University of Wollongong (UOW), the team had fruitful discussions with Prof (Dr) Patricia Davidson, vice chancellor and other executive team members. The chamber also finalised a scholarship program for economically backward bright Indian students with an aspiration for studying in UOW.
The University has close to 30 active agreements with Indian universities, with major research collaborations include software development and railway engineering. In 2023 Indian students make up UOW’s largest international cohort with more than half of these students studying at UOW in Dubai. “Indian citizens represent nearly a quarter of the University’s total international student enrolment, with 75 per cent of our Indian students studying in the disciplines of Business or Engineering and Information Sciences. There are over 2,500 Indian students enrolled at UOW”, says Professor Patricia Davidson.
The Indian companies, Excelsoft Technologies and Heraizen Technologies will soon be establishing their offices in Australia. Both the organisations will also be signing MoUs with the Australia based Orange Institute for construction related courses, which offer highly paid jobs in Australia.
