ANZ IBC signs MoUs to boost bilateral education

The University has close to 30 active agreements with Indian universities, with major research collaborations include software development and railway engineering. In 2023 Indian students make up UOW’s largest international cohort with more than half of these students studying at UOW in Dubai. “Indian citizens represent nearly a quarter of the University’s total international student enrolment, with 75 per cent of our Indian students studying in the disciplines of Business or Engineering and Information Sciences. There are over 2,500 Indian students enrolled at UOW”, says Professor Patricia Davidson.