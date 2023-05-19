Wipro in five-year pact with ServiceNow

BENGALURU: Wipro Limited has announced a five-year business partnership with ServiceNowto invest in and bring new offerings to market that will empower clients to drive business transformation, overcome business challenges, and deliver greater value. The agreement expands on the two companies’ existing partnership and is expected to help accelerate Wipro’s goal of building a $1 billion business with ServiceNow by the end of 2026. Jason Eichenholz, SVP and global partnership lead, Wipro Limited said, “ServiceNow brings a whole new dimension to employee and customer experiences and technology innovation, allowing us to more effectively guide our shared customers through the next evolution of their business.”