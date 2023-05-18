Business

Toyota Kirloskar to increase output by 30% with third shift operation

According to Toyota Kirloskar, a joint venture between Japan's Toyota Corporation and India's Kirloskar Group, the third shift operations began in May.
CHENNAI:  Car maker Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday said it will increase its production by 30 per cent by starting three shift operations at its plant in Bidadi in Karnataka owing to increased demand for its old and new models.

The company said the start of the third shift will generate additional employment of close to 25 per cent including that of increased intake from Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI).

Toyota Kirloskar currently has a 6,000-member strong team, including production and non-production staff.

