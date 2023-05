NEW DELHI: Almost three years after getting banned in India, Chinese online fast fashion brand Shein is re-entering here in partnership with the country’s leading retailer Reliance Retail, said industry sources. Shein was one of the apps, which was banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in June 2020 after tension with China escalated on the Himalayan borders. Now Shein has partnered with Reliance Retail and will operate through the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries to tap one of the fastest growing fashion markets globally. An e-mail sent to Reliance Retail over the development remained unanswered by the time of filing of the story. Shein, which is facing scrutiny in some markets as US over sourcing would utilise the opportunities availa