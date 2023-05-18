ITC Q4 net profit rises 22.66 pc to Rs 5,225 crore

NEW DELHI: Diversified entity ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a 22.66 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,225.02 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,259.68 crore in the year-ago period, ITC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 19,058.29 crore against Rs 17,754.02 crore in Q4 FY22.

The total expenses also rose to Rs 12,907.84 crore from Rs 12,632.29 crore a year ago.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2023, consolidated net profit was Rs 19,427.68 crore compared to Rs 15,485.65 crore in FY22.

In FY23, its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 76,518.21 crore against Rs 65,204.96 crore in the year-ago period.