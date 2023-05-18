Dr Agarwals opens new eye hospital in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital has launched an eyecare facility here, making it its second facility in the city.

Equipped with cutting-edge technologies, the new hospital aims to extend the availability of its advanced eye treatment and consolidate its position as a premier provider of exceptional eye care services in the region.

Prithvirajsing Roopun GCSK, president of the Republic of Mauritius, was the guest of honour on Wednesday in the presence of Amar Agarwal, chairman, Dr Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals, and D Lional Raj, regional head, clinical services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Tirunelveli.

The new hospital occupies 65,000 sq ft built-up space. It will be run by about 20 doctors, besides a paramedical and non-paramedical team of 50 staff members each.

Post-inauguration, Amar Agarwal said the demand for standardised and advanced eye care is on the rise in Tamil Nadu, thanks to the growing aspirations, level of income, media exposure, and health consciousness of the people.

“Responding to the demand, we at Dr Agarwals have embarked on an ambitious expansion journey to reach more people and provide advanced eye care services across the state. Currently, we run 39 hospitals in the state. As part of our expansion strategy, we will open 10 new hospitals, and 8 new Dr Agarwals eye clinics in Tamil Nadu within the next 2 years, at an investment of Rs 200 crores. The focus will also be on tier II cities like Theni, Dindigul, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Karur, Ramnad, Sivakasi, and Virudhunagar in South Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Lional Raj said, “As we invest in advanced technologies and expand globally, we remain committed to ensuring the accessibility and affordability of our world-class and innovative eye care services.”

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital network currently has 138 hospitals, out of which 114 are in India, and the rest in Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Madagascar, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.