Govt appoints Ravneet Kaur as CCI Chairperson

NEW DELHI: Ravneet Kaur will take over as the first full-time woman Chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), a post that has been lying vacant since October last year.

Kaur, a 1988 Punjab cadre IAS officer, will be the fifth full-time Chairperson of the fair trade regulator, which started functioning in 2009. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of 59-year-old Kaur, as per an official order dated May 15. There has been no full-time Chairperson for the competition regulator since Ashok Kumar Gupta demitted office in October 2022. CCI Member Sangeeta Verma has been acting as the Chairperson since October last year.

Currently, Kaur is serving as the special chief secretary at Cooperation Department in Punjab government. She has also served in various other roles in the state. The chairperson will get a consolidated salary of Rs 4,50,000 per month without house and car.