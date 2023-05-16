Experion Technologies to invest Rs 50 cr for expansion

CHENNAI: Experion Technologies, a global product engineering services company has allocated Rs 50 cr ($6 mn) for global expansion over the next 12 months.

It intends to strategically expand its international operations and build capacity in Japan, Nordics, and other existing markets, namely the US, Australia/New Zealand, the UK and Mainland Europe.

The company looks to strengthen its local presence by onboarding technical and senior sales and domain practice leaders in those markets.

In June, Experion will start operations in Japan. It plans to bring advanced tech capabilities, product engineering process competence, and learnings gained from other markets, such as the US, UK, and Australia, to the Asian nation. Additionally, the company will invest in capacity building for engineering verticals comprising automotive and embedded systems.

Part of the expansion plan includes an increase in onsite hiring – Experion has begun hiring local engineers for their US & ANZ offices, adding to the investments made in the US by Indian companies and creating more jobs in the local market. Indian companies have invested over $40 billion in the US and created over 425,000 direct jobs, the Confederation of Indian Industries said in a report on the Indian industry’s footprint in the US.

Experion It plans to add 1,500 IT professionals, doubling its overall headcount to 3,000 by 2025-26. Around 600 recruits would be freshers, selected, trained, and deployed in Kerala.