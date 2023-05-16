AI recruits pilots, cabin crew to meet growing operational demand

MUMBAI: Air India Express Limited (AIXL), the low-cost carrier subsidiary of Air India, successfully concluded a roadshow aimed at recruiting pilots (commanders and first officers) in Mumbai.

The event, held on Monday witnessed a significant turnout of pilots, bolstering the airline's effort to meet the growing demands of its operations.

The recruitment drive in Mumbai follows similar roadshows held in Delhi on May 10 and 11 and in Bengaluru on May 12 and 13. Approximately 300 pilots participated in the selection process conducted during these events.

AIXL has been actively focusing on strengthening its workforce since October last year, targeting vacancies for pilots and cabin crew members. The airline has recruited over 280 pilots and 250 cabin crew members in a short span of time, said the company statement.

In addition to the major metros of Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai, AIXL has been conducting walk-in recruitment drives in other cities and towns such as Imphal, Guwahati, Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Kochi, Kozhikode and Mangaluru for cabin crew aspirants.

The company statement said that the ongoing integration and merger of Air India Express and AirAsia India, the other low-cost carrier subsidiary of Air India, marks a significant milestone for the airline. Following Air India's privatisation and acquisition by the Tata Group, a comprehensive growth and transformation plan has been initiated.

The merged entity, Air India Express Limited, is planning to capitalise on the combined resources of Air India and the Tata Group to serve the rapidly expanding Indian domestic market as well as the regional short-haul international market to and from India.