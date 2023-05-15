Tube Investments’ profit before tax at Rs 331 crore

CHENNAI: Tube Investments of India Limited (TII) reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 3,778 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as against Rs 3,393 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The Board which approved the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023, has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share in February 2023 and the same was paid to shareholders in March 2023. It has now recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for the financial year 2022-23.

Standalone results for the quarter:

Revenue in Q4 was at Rs 1,663 crore compared with Rs 1,735 crore of the same period in the previous year. Revenue for the year was at Rs 7,236 crore against Rs 6,359 crore of previous year. PBT in Q4 (before exceptional items) was of Rs 331 crore as against Rs. 173 crore in the same period previous year. PBT for the year is Rs 928 crore compared with Rs 628 crore of previous year.

ROIC at 54.5% for the year ended 31st March 2023 compared with 46.8% in the previous year. Free cash flow for the quarter was Rs 235 crore and cumulative free cash flow for the year was Rs 608 crore which is 91% of PAT.