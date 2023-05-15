Kalyan Jewellers net profit dips to Rs 697.99 cr in Q4

CHENNAI: Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd on Monday posted a 3.11 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 697.99 crore during the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal, largely due to higher expenses. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 720.40 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, according to a regulatory filing. The company’s total income rose to Rs 3,396.42 crore during the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal, from Rs 2,868.52 crore in the year-ago period, but expenses remained higher at Rs 3,268.47 crore, as against Rs 2,772.64 crore in the said period. Total income increased to Rs 14,109.33 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, from Rs 10,856.22 crore in the previous year.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android