Kalyan Jewellers net profit dips to Rs 697.99 cr in Q4

CHENNAI: Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd on Monday posted a 3.11 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 697.99 crore during the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal, largely due to higher expenses. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 720.40 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, according to a regulatory filing. The company’s total income rose to Rs 3,396.42 crore during the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal, from Rs 2,868.52 crore in the year-ago period, but expenses remained higher at Rs 3,268.47 crore, as against Rs 2,772.64 crore in the said period. Total income increased to Rs 14,109.33 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, from Rs 10,856.22 crore in the previous year.