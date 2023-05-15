ELGi Sauer allots Rs 400 mn for new Coimbatore unit

Coimbatore: ELGI Sauer Compressors Ltd, the joint venture between Elgi Equipments and the German-based Sauer Compressors Group, expanded operations by opening a new manufacturing facility here. With an investment of about Rs 400 million, the 50,000 sqft facility will begin manufacturing high-pressure compressors, pressure-reducing stations, and portable breathing air compressors for the industrial, commercial shipping, naval and offshore markets in India. Jairam Varadaraj, MD, Elgi Equipments, said, “The joint venture, established in 2008, brought advanced technology, a wider range of products, increased availability due to indigenisation and better product support to the Indian Navy, marine and related special applications.” Over 14 years of partnership, it has created a niche identity in the high-pressure markets, he said.