Net interest income, asset quality pushes IOB’s Q4 net to Rs 650 cr

CHENNAI: Indian Overseas Bank has reported 17.12% rise in net profit to Rs 650 cr for the quarter ended march 2023 as against Rs 555 crore for December 2022 quarter.

The year on year net profit of the bank has surged by 22.75% to Rs 2,099 cr from Rs 1,710 crore as reported in the financial year 2021-22 on the back of strong growth in net interest income and improvement in asset quality.

On the asset quality side, the bank has seen decrease in both gross NPA and net NPA. The bank’s gross NPA has gone down to Rs 14,072 cr (7.44%) as on 31.03.2023 from Rs 14,333 crore (8.19%) as reported in 31.03.2022. Similarly, the net NPA of the bank has decreased to Rs 3,266 cr (1.83%) from Rs 4,000 cr (2.43%) for the above said period. The provision requirement for NPA has decreased by 26.52% to Rs 2,499 cr as on 31.03.2023 as against Rs 3401 cr reported in the previous year due to improvement in the asset quality.

The credit cost of the bank has reduced to 1.70% as on 31.03.2023 as against 2.35% reported in the last year.

The net interest margin of the bank stood at 3.20% as on quarter ended March 2023. The return on asset of the bank also increased to 0.83% as on quarter ended March 2023 as against 0.73% in the previous quarter.

The capital adequacy ratio has improved to 16.10% as on 31.03.2023 as against 15.16% as on 31.12.2022 and as against 13.83% as on 31.03.2022.

The net interest income of the bank has increased by 30.82% to Rs 8,256 crore as on 31.03.2023 from Rs 6,311 crore reported in the previous financial year on the back of strong credit growth. The credit growth of the bank has increased by 21.31% (YoY) to Rs 1,89,009 crore as on March 31, 2023.

Capital raising plan of the bank for the year 2023-24

The bank has planned to raise paid-up equity share capital amounting to Rs 1,000 crore by way of various options available. It is also planning to issue Basel III Tier II bonds to a maximum extent of Rs 1,000 crore.

The bank intends to open 40 new branches across India as part of expansion plan for the year 2023-24.