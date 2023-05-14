Enough scope to double capacity: Tata Steel CEO

RANCHI: Tata Steel sees enough growth opportunities within its existing facilities to actualise an expansion plan to achieve 40 million tonne capacity in India by 2030, almost double of its current capability in the country, CEO-MD TV Narendran said.

The steel giant will continue to hold talks with the UK government over a financial package for operations there, he said.

The company has planned capital expenditure to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore for India operations, he said.

“In India, we want to increase the capacity. We have already around 21 MT. It will be 25 MT soon because the Kalinganagar expansion is going on. We have a few more plans - Neelachal, Kalinganagar and Meramandali or Angul to achieve 40 million tonne capacity by 2030,” Narendran said here.

There are multiple ongoing projects at various locations in India and the company has “prioritised completion of the 5 MTPA Kalinganagar expansion”, he said.

The company is in the process of expanding its plant capacity in Odisha’s Kalinganagar to 8 MT from 3 MT.

“Within nine months of acquisition, we have successfully ramped up (the capacity of) Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd to one million tonne on annualised basis,” he said.