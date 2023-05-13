'Go First debacle not deterrent to India’s high-flying aviation ambition'

“There are structural changes as you have a rising middle class in India. You have more than 90 per cent of the population that has not flown yet. We expect them to taste flights for the first time and that will create continued demand,” he said. According to him, one of the challenges for the Indian aviation sector’s growth is about skilling and the country is projected to require 31,000 more pilots and 26,000 mechanics in the next 20 years.