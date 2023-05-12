Tata Motors back in black with consolidated net profit of Rs 5,408 cr

NEW DELHI: Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,408 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, led by improved volumes owing to strong domestic demand and better chip supplies at its British brand Jaguar Land Rover.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,033 crore in the January-March quarter of 2021-22 fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Easing inflation, better mix, pricing actions and favourable operating leverage also resulted in strong improvements in margins and profits, the company stated.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,05,932 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 78,439 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

On a standalone basis, the automaker reported a net profit of Rs 2,696 crore for the period under review as against Rs 413 crore in the fourth quarter of 2022-22.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the auto major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,414 crore as compared with a net loss of Rs 11,441 crore in FY22.

Total consolidated revenue stood at Rs 3,45,967 crore in the period under review, its highest ever, as against Rs 2,78,454 crore in 2021-22 fiscal.

''The distinct strategy employed by each business is delivering, in unison, leading to a sharp improvement in overall results. We remain confident on growth with cash flow generation, to achieve our stated goals,'' Tata Motors Group Chief Financial Officer PB Balaji said.

He noted that the company has lined up a capex of Rs 38,000 crore for JLR as well as for domestic businesses in the current fiscal. The total capex stood at Rs 30,000 crore in FY22.

Tata Motors said its remains optimistic on the demand situation despite near-term uncertainties and expect a moderate inflationary environment in the near term.

''In this context, we aim to further improve and deliver a strong performance in FY24. The momentum is expected to build through the year factoring in seasonality, stabilisation of JLR supply chain and post RDE impact in India,'' it added.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) posted revenues of 7.1 billion pounds, up 49 per cent year on year, in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Full year revenue for FY23 stood at 22.8 billion pounds, up 25 per cent compared with FY22, as chip supply improved further.

''For the fiscal year ahead, while we are mindful of the headwinds that remain, our target is to increase EBIT margins to over 6 per cent and deliver significantly positive free cash flow to reduce our net debt further, while increasing investment to 3 billion pounds,'' JLR's interim CEO Adrian Mardell stated.

The brand expects the gradual improvements in chip supply to continue during the fiscal year.

JLR reported a 24 per cent year-on-year increase in dispatches in the fourth quarter to dealers at 94,649 units.

FY23 wholesales stood at 3,21,362 units, up 9 per cent, as compared with that of FY22.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said the company recorded its third successive year of industry-beating growth to register its highest-ever annual domestic sales and achieving a robust 46 per cent sales growth over FY22.

Going forward, the company expects to continue delivering on new product launches, debottleneck capacities and drive EV penetration further to deliver market-beating growth in coming years, he added.

For FY23, domestic passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 5.38 lakh units, up 45 per cent as compared with 2021-22 fiscal.

On the commercial vehicle business, Tata Motors said the company aims for higher realisations and cost savings to secure double-digit EBITDA margins for FY24 and improve the performance of all business verticals.

The company's commercial vehicle domestic business grew by 22 per cent in FY23 as compared with FY22.

Commercial vehicle wholesales in domestic market last fiscal stood at 3.92 lakh units, up 22 per cent as compared to FY22.

The company said its board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per ordinary share (100 per cent of face value) and Rs 2.1 per share for DVR shareholders subject to approval by the shareholders.

Tata Motors said there was a net auto debt reduction of Rs 13,800 crore in FY23.

The India business net debt was lowest in 15 years at Rs 6,200 crore, it added.

Shares of the company ended 0.78 per cent down at Rs 515.65 apiece on the BSE.