Sequoia Capital India makes second chip investment in country

InCore Semiconductors raised $3 million in a seed-funding round from Sequoia Capital India announced during the IT Ministry’s ‘SemiCon India FutureDesign Roadshow’ led by Minister of State for IT and Electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, at IIT Delhi. “Semiconductors are the tech building blocks and a key catalyst to India’s $1 trillion digital economy goal. This will require joint commitment and collaboration from all sets of stakeholders - be it startups, investors or the government,” said Chandrashekhar.