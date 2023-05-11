Two more aircraft lessors move NCLAT against Go First’s insolvency

SMBC Aviation Capital, which is one of the world’s largest aircraft leasing companies, already moved NCLAT on Wednesday, hours after the Delhi-based Principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted Go First’s plea to initiate the insolvency resolution process against the airline. Ireland-based GY Aviation is the largest lessor of Go First with 9 aircraft, while SFV Aircraft Holdings has leased out one aircraft to the Wadia group-owned company.