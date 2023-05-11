Tata IPL 2023 on JioCinema garners 1,300 crore video views in first 5 weeks
MUMBAI: JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of Tata IPL 2023, continues to set global benchmarks in the world of digital sports viewing as it clocked over 1,300 cr video views in the first five weeks.
Viewers were glued to JioCinema’s fan-centric presentation as the average time spent per viewer per match touched 60 minutes.
Tata IPL 2023 on connected TV reached twice the number of viewers than that on HD TV. “JioCinema continues to grow from strength to strength every week and it is based on clear evidence of consumer’s outright preference of catching the Tata IPL on digital,” said Anil Jayaraj, Sports CEO, Viacom18. “The combination of outstanding cricket action and our robust platform proved the stellar opening weekend was just the beginning of bigger things to come.”
JioCinema breached the peak concurrency records of Tata IPL twice in a span of five days. On 12 April , they clocked a 2.23 cr peak during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match. Five days later, during Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings fixture, JioCinema broke the record again with a concurrency of 2.4 cr. JioCinema released 360-degree viewing feature to delight fans, showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on digital. Viewers have enjoyed the language feeds including Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Marathi, and Gujarati and digital-only features like multi-cam, 4K, Hype Mode, and have revelled in the action-packed content including highlights, top player interviews of personalities such as Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Faf Du Plessis, Rashid Khan, David Miller through partnerships with top IPL teams.
