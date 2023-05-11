Tata IPL 2023 on JioCinema garners 1,300 crore video views in first 5 weeks

JioCinema breached the peak concurrency records of Tata IPL twice in a span of five days. On 12 April , they clocked a 2.23 cr peak during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match. Five days later, during Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings fixture, JioCinema broke the record again with a concurrency of 2.4 cr. JioCinema released 360-degree viewing feature to delight fans, showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on digital. Viewers have enjoyed the language feeds including Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Marathi, and Gujarati and digital-only features like multi-cam, 4K, Hype Mode, and have revelled in the action-packed content including highlights, top player interviews of personalities such as Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Faf Du Plessis, Rashid Khan, David Miller through partnerships with top IPL teams.