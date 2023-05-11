Mankind Pharma premises raided on tax evasion allegations

The action came two days after the company made its stock market debut on Tuesday. In a BSE filing, Mankind Pharma said it was extending “full cooperation” to the department. “We hereby inform you that the Income Tax Department is conducting a search at some of the premises/plants related to the company and some of its subsidiaries. “The officials of the company and its subsidiaries are cooperating with the officials of the Income Tax Department and are responding to the queries raised by them,” it said. This action, the company said, has had no impact on its operational performance.