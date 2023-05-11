Hyundai makes Rs 20K cr investment in TN to develop EV ecosystem

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor India (HMI) commits Rs 20,000 crore as long term investment in the State for developing a sustainable Electric Vehicle ecosystem.

HMI to invest Rs 20,000 crore over a period of 10 years (2023-2032) and plans to increase production volumes and introduce new Electric Vehicle models.

On Thursday, A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) exchanged between Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited and V Vishnu, MD & CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Finance minister Thangam Thennarasu and Industries Minister TRB Rajaa

HMI will set up battery pack assembly unit with annual capacity to assemble 1,78,000 units of batteries and 100 charging stations at key locations in major highways across the state over a period of five years.

Further, HMI announced its plan to increase the total production volumes to 8,50,000 units per year and introduce new Electric & ICE vehicles from its factory in Sriperumbudur.

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development CV Ganesan, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) S Krishnan were also present at the occasion.