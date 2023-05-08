Decrypt: The AI-blockchain impact confluence

So can blockchain enhance AI? Absolutely. Blockchain’s main attributes, such as decentralised data storage and immutable, transparent digital records, help shed light on a traditionally centralised and opaque AI. In other words, blockchain might be able to give AI accountability, trust, and privacy as one of the difficulties AI faces is trust accountability, which has an impact on people’s confidence in its results. AI must have understandable algorithms for people to be able to trust it. This knowledge would increase confidence in the precision of AI outputs.