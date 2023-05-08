Nibav Home Lifts launches fourth manufacturing unit in Chennai

Vimal R Babu, CEO-founder of Nibav Home Lifts said, “Right from its inception in December 2019, Nibav Home Lifts has seen strong business growth. While we have grown from the sales value of Rs 150 crore in 2021 to Rs 400 crore in 2022, we have already crossed the product sales milestone of 1000 lifts in Q1 of this calendar year 2023. With the demand for in-home mobility solutions increasing worldwide and the growing preference for Indian-made products, we are aiming to emerge as the number one home lift-selling brand in the world by December 2024 and mark our entry into a billion-dollar revenue club in a more meaningful manner.”