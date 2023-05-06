Wireless audio solution provider 'Audio Pro' enters Indian market

NEW DELHI: Sweden-based wireless audio solution provider Audio Pro has announced its entry into the Indian market and said that it aims to provide outstanding quality products within the audio segment to music enthusiasts in the country.

To strengthen its presence in the country, the company has further signed a strategic distribution partnership agreement with Alphatec, a Mumbai-based distribution house for audio and video equipment across India as its distribution partner.

"The purpose of our products is to evoke strong sensations and touch listeners' soul. Our intend is that a sound should be felt, heard, and stimulate all the senses and Alphatec, a brand which is very much known for being the epic centre of some of the world's best audio and video equipment is the perfect partner that we could have wished in this journey,a Jens Henriksen, Chairman of The Board and Owner at Audio Pro, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the partnership will enable music enthusiasts in India to access and buy eight Audio Pro products, namely -- Addon C10 MKII, Addon C5 MKII, Drumbfire II, A10, A15, A48, A38 and A28.

"The products offered by Audio Pro are simple yet elegant in design and offer quality that can go perfectly with all sorts of aesthetics, making them unique in the market. Like their products, we are hoping that our partnership will also stand out and make us one of the best distribution partners in this space," Devasis Barkataki, Founder and Managing Director, Alphatec, said in a statement.

The Audio Pro products can be bought from eight Premium Retail Stores across Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Surat, and Mumbai where these will be sold through Assisted Sales through Audio Pro's ISD Programme.A

Customers can also buy these products from e-market platforms.