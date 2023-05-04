TVS Motor’s Q4 net profit at Rs 410 crore

BENGALURU: TVS Motor Company’s revenue from operations in the quarter ended March 2023 grew by 19% at Rs 6,605 crore against Rs 5,530 crore in the quarter ended March 2022. The company’s profit before tax (PBT) grew by 47% at Rs 547 crore in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 as against Rs 373 Crores in the fourth quarter of 2021-22. PBT for the quarter includes fair valuation gain Rs 62 crore on the equity shares held by the company. During the quarter under review, profit after tax grew by 49% at Rs 410 crore as against Rs 275 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22. The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports is at 8.68 lakh units in the quarter ended March 2023 as against 8.56 lakh units registered in the quarter ended March 2022.