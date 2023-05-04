'Services sector growth zooms to 62; Almost at 13-year high in April'

“One area of weakness highlighted in the latest results was the labour market. Despite the substantial pick-up in sales growth and improved business sentiment towards the outlook, the increase in employment seen in April was negligible and failed to gain meaningful traction,” Lima said. Going ahead, marketing efforts, plans to price competitively and an increased focus on customer relations boosted business confidence in April. “Close to 22 per cent of companies forecast growth of business activity over the course of the coming 12 months, compared with 2 per cent that anticipate a reduction,” the survey said.