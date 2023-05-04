Reliance MET City houses over 450 firms
GURUGRAM: Reliance MET City, North India’s fastest growing integrated smart city in Haryana, had a successful FY 2022-23. The year saw the city broaden its horizon as home to 450+ companies, with multiple brands from seven different nations, along with over 2,000 residential plots sold for individual homes.
MET City has been developed by Model Economic Township Limited (METL), a 100% subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, as an integrated smart city. Its infrastructure is on a par with global standards and offers ‘Walk to Work’ advantage to customers, as per a release. The industrial segment of MET City saw an addition of 76 new companies, bringing in an investment of close to Rs 1,200 crore and generating an employment potential for about 8,000. Notable among the global companies setting shops are Hamdard, Boditech from South Korea, Nihon Kohden from Japan, etc.
