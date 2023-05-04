R Ilankovan takes charge as Credai TN president

CHENNAI: The Investiture Ceremony of R Ilankovan, president Credai Tamil Nadu and chairman, Vishaal Promoters Pvt Ltd, Madurai, and his team office bearers for 2023-2025 was held on May 3, 2023 at Chennai. Ilankovan was installed as the seventh president of Credai TN along with his team of office bearers including Madan B Lund, director, Srivari Infrastructure, Coimbatore as the VP, S Anand, managing partner, Jeyam Builders, Tiruchy as the secretary, V Sathasivam, chairman, Greenfield Housing India, Erode as the treasurer and WS Habib, chairman-MD, RWD, Chennai as the president-elect of Credai TN respectively, as per a release.