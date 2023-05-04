Keen to see greater presence of Boeing in India: Piyush Goyal

He expressed confidence that many more such large corporations from the US would work closely with Indian firms. He added that huge opportunities are there to enhance cooperation in sectors such as defence, pharma, textiles, engineering, auto components, agri products, electricals. “Alphonso mangoes are also going in the US in a big way,” Goyal said. Speaking at the function, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy here Patricia Lacina expressed hope that the US companies will partner more with Indian firms on innovative and emerging technologies.