Auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani firm

Hindenburg stated that the independent auditor for the group’s flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, and its city gas retailer Adani Total Gas Ltd is a “tiny firm” called Shah Dhandharia. “Shah Dhandharia seems to have no current website. Historical archives of its website show that it had only 4 partners and 11 employees. Records show it pays Rs 32,000 (USD 435 in 2021) in monthly office rent. The only other listed entity we found that it audits has a market capitalization of about Rs 640 million (USD 7.8 million),” it had stated.