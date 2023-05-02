Kula Tech sets shop in city; signs $12 mn seed funding deal

With roots in Chennai, the co-founders Achuthanand Ravi (CEO), Sathappan M (CTO), and Suman Kumar Dey (Architect) are thrilled to come full circle, and set up a physical office in India — “I began my career here, and to return after a decade as an employer feels nostalgic. Chennai was a natural choice owing to its incredible talent pool and convenient environment. At Kula, we’re keen on changing the future of recruiting, and the first step is to lay a solid foundation in the form of a physical office here in India. As the next step, we will be hiring aggressively across all verticals to kickstart our expansion plans” said CEO Achuthanand Ravi.