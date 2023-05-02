Kula Tech sets shop in city; signs $12 mn seed funding deal
CHENNAI: Kula Technologies, a recruitment automation platform, inaugurated its first office in India, in Chennai at Global Infocity, the hotspot of IT professionals in the city. This follows the company’s signing of seed funding of $12 million led by Sequoia Capital India and Square Peg Capital, with participation from returning investors Venture Highway and Together Fund.
The latest funding came in less than six months after Kula’s pre-seed and brings its total raised to $15 million.
Headquartered in the US, with an office in Singapore, plans to set up this physical office in India were initiated to better meet the needs of Kula’s rapid expansion plans. Kula is an automation platform that enables recruiters from hyper-growth companies build massive talent pipelines on autopilot — think automated personalised follow up messages, workflows, a Circles feature that brings all employees’ first-degree network at one place, recruitment analytics to measure the talent pipeline, integration with tools like LinkedIn, Gmail, and more.
With roots in Chennai, the co-founders Achuthanand Ravi (CEO), Sathappan M (CTO), and Suman Kumar Dey (Architect) are thrilled to come full circle, and set up a physical office in India — “I began my career here, and to return after a decade as an employer feels nostalgic. Chennai was a natural choice owing to its incredible talent pool and convenient environment. At Kula, we’re keen on changing the future of recruiting, and the first step is to lay a solid foundation in the form of a physical office here in India. As the next step, we will be hiring aggressively across all verticals to kickstart our expansion plans” said CEO Achuthanand Ravi.
Girish Mathrubootham, CEO-founder, Freshworks and General Partner at Together Fund said, ““The talent market is at its competitive best right now. Hiring great talent is not just how you grow, but exist. ”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android