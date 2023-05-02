FM: Essential for emerging economies to be engines of growth

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Seoul, the minister said India is being noticed worldwide not just because it is the fastest-growing large economy - this year as well as the coming year - but also because of the way in which it has handled the pandemic and economic revival. The minister is in Seoul to attend the annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB). She said while the advanced economies today are looking at a long-drawn recession, central banks in those countries are raising interest rates and dealing with inflation.