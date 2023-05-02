Flipkart expands in Telangana with new fulfilment centre

The company’s e-commerce platform has so far empowered more than 14,000 sellers in the state to join the mainstream economy and cater to the rising consumer demand in the country. Telangana’s minister for industry KT Rama Rao virtually inaugurated the fulfilment centre virtually from Hyderabad. Government of Telangana Secretary for industry and commerce Jayesh Ranjan, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy were also present.