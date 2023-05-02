Flipkart expands in Telangana with new fulfilment centre
HYDERABAD: India’s leading e-commerce player Flipkart has expanded its footprint in Telangana and strengthened its supply chain infrastructure with the launch of a new fulfilment centre in Sangareddy.
The facility will support the delivery and logistics of a wide range of product categories, including furniture and large appliances, offered by thousands of local sellers and MSMEs in Telangana, providing them access to a national market.
Spread over 4 lakh square feet, the fulfilment centre will further Flipkart’s commitment to India’s digital commerce evolution by empowering local sellers, employable youth, and customers while making e-commerce more inclusive and accessible.
Flipkart said its supply chain operations have contributed to the growth of Telangana’s economy by creating over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs.
The company’s e-commerce platform has so far empowered more than 14,000 sellers in the state to join the mainstream economy and cater to the rising consumer demand in the country. Telangana’s minister for industry KT Rama Rao virtually inaugurated the fulfilment centre virtually from Hyderabad. Government of Telangana Secretary for industry and commerce Jayesh Ranjan, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy were also present.
