Go wireless on a budget

The first thing you’re likely to notice is the extra heft of this device. Samsung has opted to load this device with a 6000 mAh battery that makes it a tad heavier than its predecessor (The M13 5G). That device had a 5000 mAh battery under the hood. The extra weight is a minor trade-off, especially if you are a heavy duty user who maxes out on screen time. Most average users should be able to squeeze out two days of battery life. The M14 5G is powered by Samsung’s proprietary 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset and comes in two variants – 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB, that both land under Rs 15,000. The M14 5G features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display (2408 x 1080 pixels) and is propelled by Android 13 and Samsung’s One UI 5. One of the highlights of the triple rear camera is a 50-MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens that gives it an edge over similar-priced rivals in the lowlight photography department. There’s also a 13MP selfie shooter in the mix. (Rs 13,490 onwards)