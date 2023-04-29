Gold price crosses ₹45K per sovereign in Chennai today

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 80 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 45,040.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days following which, it has risen today.

Accordingly, the rise in price per gram of gold is Rs 10 and is sold at Rs 5,630 per gram.

Also silver price has rosed by 40 paise to Rs 80.40 per gram.