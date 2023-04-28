Star Health nets Rs 618 cr in Q3

In a regulatory filing, it said it had closed FY23 with a gross premium of about Rs 12,952 crore (FY22 Rs 11,463 crore) and a net profit of Rs 618.5 crore (a net loss of Rs 1,040 crore). The company board, at its meeting, also appointed Anand Roy as the MD-CEO and V Jagannathan as the non-executive chairman. “...I have decided to take a non-executive role in the company, as I have completed five decades in the insurance industry. It has been a heartful, filling journey in building this company to what it is today. When Star Health insurance was started, the concept of stand-alone health insurance was unheard of and health insurance penetration was extremely low,” said Jagannathan, former CMD, United India Insurance Company Ltd. At the time of floating the company, there was a need to create awareness on the importance of health insurance. “Today, I’m able to see, that we have achieved this objective to some extent, as Star Health Insurance continues to grow. I am happy to handover the mantle to Anand to carry forward this noble task,” he added.