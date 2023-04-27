Wipro revenues hit Rs 231.9 bn in Q4, YoY bookings up

The Board of Directors approved a buyback proposal, subject to the approval of shareholders through postal ballot, for purchase by the Company of up to 269,662,921 equity shares of Rs 2 each (being 4.91 per cent of total paid-up equity shares) from the shareholders of the Company on a proportionate basis by way of a tender offer at a price of Rs 445 ($5.411) per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 120 billion ($1.5 billion), in accordance with the provisions contained in the SEBI (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 and the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. Earnings Per Share for the quarter was at Rs 5.61 an increase of 0.7 per cent QoQ and decrease of 0.5 per cent YoY while Earnings Per Share for the year was at Rs 20.73, a decrease of 7.2 pc YoY.