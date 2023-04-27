Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk

Musk may testify under oath about his Autopilot tweets

The family of Walter Huang, an Apple engineer who died after his Tesla Model X with Autopilot engaged crashed after hitting a highway barrier, had sued Tesla in California Superior Court, County of Santa Clara. Now, a California judge has ordered Musk to “be interviewed under oath” in the case, reports TechCrunch.