Godrej to buy FMCG brands from Raymond for Rs 2,825 cr

Atul Singh, Group Vice Chairman, Raymond Group, added: “We have divested our FMCG business with trademarks of Park Avenue, KamaSutra for FMCG categories to Godrej Consumer Products. We take pride in building strong homegrown brands that are amongst the leaders in their categories. Having brought these brands at the forefront of consumer recall, we believe that Godrej Consumer Products will provide the requisite impetus to further drive the growth of these brands.”