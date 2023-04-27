Dabur to make additional investment of Rs 9.68 bn in Nepal

KATHMANDU: Dabur has decided to make an additional investment of Rs 9.68 billion in Nepal. The Investment Board Nepal and Dabur Nepal Pvt Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday for the construction, operation, and management of capacity building and product diversification projects under the private investment concept. Though the Investment Board Nepal had approved the additional investment by Dabur in February last year, the MoU was signed on Thursday. Sushil Bhatt, CEO of Investment Board Nepal, and Harkirat Singh Bedi, Business Head at Dabur Nepal, signed the MoU on behalf of the respective parties. Ramesh Rijal, Nepal’s Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, was also present on the occasion.